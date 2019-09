The Internet Was Even More Bonkers Than Usual This Week

Maybe Adam Pally was right: We're living in hell . There's nothing I slurp up more readily than absurd drama between internet celebrities, but this week felt like a particularly heightened version of the dystopian nightmare we as a society are steadily hurdling towards. There's no reason you should be keeping up with any of it, per se, but if you are also weirdly fascinated by internet culture, or need something to talk about with your 13-year-old niece , or just want to feel better about yourself in comparison, then I've tried to break down the three main internet beefs currently unfolding below.