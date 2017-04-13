Tomi Lahren Explains Her Lawsuit & Why She's Pro-Choice But Anti-Abortion

Tomi Lahren was back on everyone's screens last night, but not because of the triumphant return of her show.
On Wednesday night, the 24-year-old conservative host appeared in an interview with ABC's Nightline. She discussed with host Byron Pitts her lawsuit against Glenn Beck and The Blaze for wrongful termination, why she's pro-choice but anti-abortion, and how she was "deeply hurt" by the reaction to the comments that got her suspended.
Last month, Lahren got in hot water for saying that the government should not interfere with women's right to have an abortion.
"I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies," she said during an appearance on The View. "I can sit here and say that, as a Republican, and I can say, 'You know what? I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.'"
After Lahren outed her seemingly pro-choice stance, The Blaze indefinitely suspended her show. However, she's still getting paid, because her contract with the network doesn't expire until September.
Last Friday, Lahren sued her former employer for wrongful termination, arguing that she was suspended as a retaliation for her pro-choice remarks. (The Blaze denies this.) She's also looking to regain control of her social media accounts.
"This is not about politics," she told Pitts. "This is about someone who has been silenced, and sidelined, and thrown away."
Lahren also clarified the comments she made during her appearance on The View.
"I believe you can be pro-choice and anti-abortion, and that's where I sit. Personally, I would never have an abortion. Personally I would never encourage someone to have an abortion. In fact, I've counseled friends against it," she said. "I don't believe in abortion. However, as someone that views limited government, I do believe that during the first trimester, that option should be there for women."
She went on to say that after the first trimester, the government should have a role "when the baby is viable on its own."
.@ABC Nightline EXCLUSIVE: @TomiLahren addresses her pro-choice comments on @TheView that she says led to @theblaze shutting down her show. pic.twitter.com/HtntLjFqET— Nightline (@Nightline) April 13, 2017
When asked what she would tell her employer, Lahren said that Beck and The Blaze should let her "go" and "part ways cleanly" with her. Pitts pointed out that she was getting emotional talking about it, to which she responded, "It’s my job; it’s my life."
She added, "Without that, I feel lost. When your outlet is taken away from you, when your catharsis is stripped from you, and you don’t understand why and you’re so disappointed and you’re so blindsided by it, it hurts."
.@ABC Nightline EXCLUSIVE: @TomiLahren speaks out on her lawsuit against @theblaze: “I'm deeply hurt by what has happened." pic.twitter.com/llHuOjJ0JS— Nightline (@Nightline) April 13, 2017
The network has not commented on the interview, but did issue a statement about the lawsuit last Friday,
"It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her," the statement reads.
However, it seems like Lahren will go ahead with her legal fight against her former employer.
"I don't consider myself a feminist," she said at the end of the interview. "But boy, I will not lay down and play dead, ever."
