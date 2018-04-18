Over the summer, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced the end of their eight-year marriage, with Pratt officially filing for divorce in December. During that time, the couple has remained private about the specifics of their separation, and how it's affecting their family. However, ahead of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pratt is opening up about the heartbreaking ordeal, but has only positive words for both Faris and their fans.
"Divorce sucks," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."
Faris has been equally optimistic about their split, telling the hosts of Live With Kelly and Ryan in October that she and Pratt are "great."
"He’s amazing," she said. "We’re great friends and we always will be."
She also thanked fans in the immediate aftermath of the announcement for all the support sent her way.
"Hey, dear listeners," she said on her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. "I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you."
As for Pratt, he's continuing to support Faris in everything she does, which included her appearance at the Emmys this past September.
"I know she did great," BuzzFeed reports he told TMZ. "Anna did an amazing job, man. She rules. Her and Allison [Janney] they both looked great. Go watch Mom on CBS."
Read their original heartbreaking announcement below:
