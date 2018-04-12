Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence On Khloé Kardashian's Baby

The Kardashian matriarch has spoken. Reports surfaced earlier on Thursday that Khloé Kardashian had given birth to her baby girl with Tristan Thompson, and now Kris Jenner has swooped in on Twitter to put our curious minds to rest: yes, the Kardashian clan has just grown by one.
"BLESSED!!!" the mother wrote alongside a repost of a tweet by W Magazine.
"When three of your sisters give birth in under a year," read the original tweet. "Congratulations to #KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan!"
According to People, Jenner and Kim Kardashian flew to Cleveland to be with Khloé as her labor progressed. With TMZ reporting Thompson was in the delivery room for the birth of his daughter.
According to TMZ, the fashion designer and reality show host gave birth in Cleveland at 4 a.m Thursday morning in the midst of the scandal surrounding her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Thompson was caught on video kissing another girl just days ago, and footage also shows them entering a hotel room together.
The family hasn't confirmed the cheating rumours, or given any official update on the status of their relationship. However, some sources claim he was allowed in the delivery room, despite his being publicly booed at a basketball game after the damning videos were released.
Whatever really went down, this successful birth is the happy news Kardashian deserves.
