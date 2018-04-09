What does a '70s disco music enthusiast living in Greece have in common with a dinosaur-trainer, a superhero family, an FBI drug unit, and a CIA agent played by Tom Cruise? They are all coming back for long-awaited second (or in Cruise's case sixth) instalments this summer.
Seriously — 2018 is the summer of sequels. Between Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Incredibles 2, Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado, and Mission Impossible: Fallout, there's a lot to catch up on before heading to theaters when the warmer months finally decide to grace us with their presence.
And while not exactly sequels per se, we've got some other big franchise projects to look forward to: Solo: A Star Wars Story, the second spinoff to come from the galaxy far, far away, will take fans back to a time before Han Solo even knew Chewbacca; Ocean's 8 is here to make all your Rihanna/Cate Blanchett fantasies come true; Crazy Rich Asians will make you question everything you thought you knew about money, and look great doing it; and while The Darkest Minds hasn't been announced as a multi-movie project yet, I sense Hunger Games-like status in its future.
In the standalone category, we have The Spy Who Dumped Me, Susanna Fogel's female-driven comedy about two friends who get caught up in a spy ring after one of them is dumped by a James Bond wannabe ex-boyfriend.
Click through for a look at the movies we're most excited about, and the badass woman moments you should watch out for in each of them.
