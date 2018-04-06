Chrissy Teigen Just Found Out Cardi B Wants A Threesome With Her & Rihanna

Cardi B has cordially requested Chrissy Teigen's presence at an upcoming threesome with Rihanna, as per her new album Invasion of Privacy, which debuted this morning. Teigen discovered this bright and early after a long night of biscuit-making, and immediately dropped her biscuits. (Or so she said on Twitter.)
On the song "She Bad," which features YG, Cardi raps, "I need Chrissy Teigen/ Know a bad bitch when I see one / Tell RiRi I need a threesome." The news account Rap Up tweeted the lyrics this morning, tagging Teigen in the process. Thus, Teigen dropped her biscuits.
Wrote Teigen, "Gasp! *drops biscuits.*"
Below, a photo of the biscuits Teigen allegedly dropped.
Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QtUyBxDbkC— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 6, 2018
Rihanna and Teigen are hardly the only celebrities mentioned on Cardi's debut album. The song "Money Bag" calls out the twin sister duo Chloe x Halle, whom she calls "them pretty ass twins looking like Beyoncé." In the song "Best Life," Cardi refers to Beyoncé and Tina Knowles. ("I took pictures with Beyoncé, I met Mama Knowles.") The song "I Like It" contains a reference to Lady Gaga and her song "Paparazzi." The same song also calls out Jimmy Neutron. Then, in the song "Money Bag," the lyrics refer to "lips like Angelina [Jolie]." May all the celebrities clutch their biscuits close. (A side note: Do we think, if she did drop her biscuits, that Teigen would still eat them? My money is on yes. They're cheddar biscuits.)
Invasion of Privacy, which is now available to stream in full on Apple Music and Spotify, is Cardi B's first studio album, though she has two mixtapes to her discography. The album has a number of features, including Chance the Rapper, SZA, Migos, and Kehlani.
