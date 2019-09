Should Kris Jenner Really Manage Black Artists?

Kris Jenner is nothing if not a marketing genius. If Kim Kardashian is the queen of reality TV, Kris reigns as momager supreme. She currently manages the careers of all five of her daughters : Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner. She has a hand in their endorsement deals, branding, and in some cases, their product lines. And considering the strides that her daughters have made in their respective fields, Kris is damn good at her job. Kylie Cosmetics and Kim’s KKW Beauty have taken the beauty industry by storm. Kendall is one of the most in-demand models in fashion and has walked in shows for nearly every luxury designer. Khloé has a clothing line, Good American, that did $1 million in sales on its first day. And Kourtney is quietly making the home parenting industry hip. After spending over a decade working on KUWTK alongside Ryan Seacrest, Kris has also mastered show business. She has her fingers directly on the pulse of what trends and shifts are happening across different markets. When rumours swirled on Wednesday that Kris had also assumed responsibility for the careers of Kim's husband, Kanye West and the father of Kylie's newborn daughter , Travis Scott, I didn't bat an eyelid. The truth is that there are only a few people who could do for West and Scott’s career what Kris could.