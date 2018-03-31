Millie Bobby Brown Just Became An Honorary Kardashian

After months of trading compliments on late-night talk shows and Twitter, it has finally happened: Millie Bobby Brown and Kim Kardashian met in person on Friday night, and they graciously shared the moment on their Instagram Stories. It's difficult to tell who was most excited about this meeting: Kardashian, Brown, or the many of us thrilled to have witnessed it from afar.
Since Stranger Things became a hit in 2016, we've had the chance to see Brown and her co-stars live out some of our own 13-year-old fantasies, in which we say the word and — tah-dah! — we get to meet the celebs we idolise. Except, in this not-so-upside-down world, the grown-up celebs are the ones blown away by the chance to meet Eleven. Through two seasons of awards shows and junkets, however, there was one star orbit that Brown had not yet visited: that of the Kardashian-Jenner fam.
"You guys," Kardashian said. "Look who I'm hanging out with on this Good Friday." A smiling Brown then blows a kiss to the camera. Check out Brown's Insta Stories and you'll also see a photo of the two having a little fun with a bunny filter.
In November, Brown took the first step (perhaps not planned) to change that, when she told Jimmy Fallon of her Keeping Up With the Kardashians superfandom.
"I mean, I'm obsessed with them," she said on the Tonight Show. "I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like, really great! They're like, so entertaining."
Both Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian posted videos of the interview. "We are huge fans of yours also!!" Jenner wrote on Twitter.
I love you @milliebbrown, you are so adorable! Thanks for watching #KUWTK! We are huge fans of yours also!! @jimmyfallon #Okurrr pic.twitter.com/cYmw9ZMs3T— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 2, 2017
In January, the love continued on social media, as Brown declared how much she wanted Kourtney Kardashian to "shake my salad" on Twitter. Kourtney wrote "anytime" over a screencap on Instagram Stories. Then Kim, who had just become a Stranger Things fan in November, stepped in to take things to the next level: "I can arrange this!" she tweeted.
So, we see, she did. What did they do together other than pose for a selfie video? Did Brown get to eat salads with the other sisters? Was there telekinesis involved? Did Brown stick around to babysit the West kids while Kim and Kanye had a date night? Maybe these scenarios are best played out in our imaginations, lest we discover it was a quick publicist-arranged meet-up that ended awkwardly after five minutes.
