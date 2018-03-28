The New Handmaid's Tale Trailer Finally Answers Last Season's Cliffhanger

The Lord has truly opened. A full trailer for season 2 of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale premiered on Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, and reveals so many details that we've been speculating since that wild season finale back in June 2017. Most importantly, it confirms something we've been hoping for since we watched Offred (Elisabeth Moss) get into the back of that van: She's free. While we don't know if that's definitely when she was taken to safety, this new trailer drops several bombshells that pretty much confirm she's left the Commander (Ralph Fiennes) and Mrs. Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) for good.
Advertisement
"If you had shown that girl one ounce of kindness she never would have left," the Commander says in a heated argument with Mrs. Waterford, who is worried that they'll look like part of the Resistance if people know their handmaid escaped.
"My name is June Osborne," June says at the end of the trailer. "I am free."
It doesn't get much clearer than that, but her troubles appear far from over. She still has to get back to her family, and meanwhile the rest of the Handmaids are still struggling under the regime. The trailer gives glimpses of what appear to be mass graves, group hangings, and more cruel punishments at the hands of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd).
Plus, Janine (Madeline Brewer) and Emily (Alexis Bledel) are out at the colonies, working on who-knows-what, awaiting the death that the harsh conditions of the colonies pretty much guarantees.
There's also flashbacks, including one of what looks like Mrs. Waterford during the takeover, and some quick looks at Moira (Samira Wiley) and characters we don't know, like the one saying "I will find every person involved and they will be punished," and whoever that is on the receiving end of the Commander's gun.
Unpack the rest of the trailer below:
The Handmaid's Tale returns to Hulu on 25th April (UK date TBC).
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement