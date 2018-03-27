Yes, Jonah Hill's Instagram Is Really *That* Good

Twenty-eight. That is the number of posts currently on Jonah Hill's newly-minted Instagram account, and each photograph is more earnest than the next. It's a rare glimpse into the more serious side of the punchline actor turned dramatic leading man. I love it, and I'm not even embarrassed to say it: I love it.
The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated actor belatedly joined Instagram on 14th March, giving new meaning to "better late than never" because his feed is a treasure trove of genuinely heartwarming moments. When I first followed the actor, I honestly expected an Instagram more akin to Tom Cruise's (read: full of blatant self-promotion), but instead Hill has filled his feed with intimate moments from his career, and some fucking emotional captions. This guy is clearly in his feels about his life, his friends, and his upcoming directorial debut. And it is the greatest thing to witness. It's refreshing to see this side of Hill, who had a bumpy 2016 in the public eye, because he has a full slate coming up: he has six projects due out in 2018, including the Netflix series Maniac opposite his Superbad crush Emma Stone, and is also starring in a very intriguing Harmony Korine dramedy, The Beach Bum, opposite Zac Efron and Matthew McConaughey. He must be taking a cue from his talented and eloquent little sister, Lady Bird stand-out Beanie or his hilarious mum, Sharon Feldstein.
So listen up y'all, because this is it. This is, as his bio promises, the story of a man who just is killing it on Instagram. A "writer," a "director of Mid 90’s” and "also actor. also tired. also Dad jokes."
Say no more.