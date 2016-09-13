Jonah Hill Cancels Appearances After French Comedian Humiliates Him

So, did Hill overreact? Was his comeback inappropriate? Was Fleury's joke a little harsh? All of the above, in my opinion. Fleury's joke probably embarrassed Hill a little. But the reality is that her job as a comedian is to say funny things. And his job as an actor on a press tour entails being able to roll with the punches, which includes resisting the urge to take cheap shots at the people who make jokes he doesn't like. Plus, he's made a career out of crude sex jokes — can he really not handle hearing a woman make one at his expense? The biggest problem I see is Hill's gut reaction to lash back at Fleury with a tasteless, sexist remark about her being sodomized. It was unnecessary and demeaning, and the fact that she's the one out there apologizing — while he cancelled interviews in order to lick his wounds in private — is frustrating, to say the least. Something tells me we won't be hearing "sorry" from Hill anytime soon.

