Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Natalie Portman & More Show Up To Support March For Our Lives

On Saturday, thousands of protesters descended on Washington, D.C. for the highly-anticipated March For Our Lives. The student-led rally is one of many satellite protests happening around country with Generation Z at its helm. In addition to a number of teens showing up, many celebrity supporters also came through to show their support for this worthy cause.
Several celebs also turned up to perform: Demi Lovato, Common, and Lin-Manuel Miranda were among a robust lineup who hit the stage at the D.C. march.
The outpouring of celebrity support comes at a time when a number of students have taken hold of the politically-charged gun control debate and challenged the old guard. The march came about in lieu of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which happened on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.
The shooting left 17 students dead, and a country in mourning. Almost immediately after the tragedy, a number of survivors leapt headfirst into the Second Amendment debate, noting the shooter’s easy access to a high-velocity assault rifle as one of the main reasons for so many deaths.
Today, people around the world showed their support for both the students and gun control. Singer Halsey hugged outspoken Parkland shooting survivor and advocate Emma Gonzalez, while the Parks and Recreation crew had an unofficial reunion.
From Miley Cyrus, George and Amal Clooney to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ahead, check out a few of the famous faces who showed their support for a major cause.
