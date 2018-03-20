Zac Efron's Eerie Transformation Into Ted Bundy Had Its Limits

Zac Efron stunned fans last year when he revealed that he'd be playing infamous serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile. Over the past few months, we've gotten to see glimpses of his creepy transformation into the man who killed at least 36 people in the 1970s and, dare we say it, we've been impressed. It's not every day an actor can go from a panini-faced beach bum to one of the most feared men in history.
But, unlike the sun-kissed tan he took from the set of Baywatch, Efron left all aspects of Bundy behind, from the wavy hair and polyester suits to his unquenchable thirst for blood.
"I didn't take it home," Efron told Entertainment Tonight, referring to his character's personality traits. "I didn't go full method and I didn't have to like do any weird stuff to anybody to get into character. It's a different type of film."
This should come as a relief to everyone for obvious reasons.
The film, which tells the story of Bundy's killing spree through the eyes of his former girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who struggled for a long time to understand how the man she loved could be so, well, extremely wicked, shockingly evil, and vile. Efron assured ET that the project is by no means a celebratory biopic.
"It's very interesting. I think the movie itself is really deep," Efron said. "It doesn't really glorify Ted Bundy. He wasn't a person to be glorified. It simply tells a story and sort of how the world was able to be charmed over by this guy who was notoriously evil and the vexing position that so many people were put in, the world was put in. It was fun to go and experiment in that realm of reality."
"Fun" is an interesting way to describe the experience of putting yourself in a serial killer's shoes, but you know, to each his own!
