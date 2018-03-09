The trailer shows interviews with the likes of Gloria Steinem, Nina Totenberg, and more who discuss the Supreme Court Justice's legacy. The film, however, won't just focus on RBG's public persona — it will also delve into her personal life. RBG will specifically detail the justice's sweet relationship with her late husband, Martin Ginsburg ("truly extraordinary for his generation," Ginsburg says at one moment in the film), who passed away in 2010.