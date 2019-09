RBG has become a pop culture icon in recent years. ("I'm 84-years-old and everyone wants to take a picture with me," Ginsburg jokes at one point in the trailer.) A champion for gender equality since her early days practicing law (she founded the Women's Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union in 1972), Ginsburg has become a beacon of hope for many, especially during an establishment that seems hellbent on limiting rights for women . (Fortunately for those who want to see the fight for gender equality move forward instead of backwards, Ginsburg is not going away anytime soon.)