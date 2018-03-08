Things have been weird for Dolezal — who changed her legal name to Nkechi Amare Diallo after finding herself unable to get a job following the public controversy — since news of her actual ethnicity and ancestry broke. Instead of issuing an apology, she leaned even further into her self-identity by claiming that she was “trans-black,” a flawed identity that would explain why she sued Howard University in 2002 for discrimination against her as a white woman. Wanting to tell more of her story, she wrote a book in 2017 in which she compared some of her experiences to slavery. Now she has also agreed to participate in The Rachel Divide in what feels like another futile attempt at generating compassion and empathy from critics.