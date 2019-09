With thousands of film and series titles to choose from, Netflix is more than just the sum of its most popular shows (like Orange is the New Black) and weird-but-cool movies (like What Happened to Monday). A couple of clicks down the wrong category rabbit hole, and it can get pretty weird. When I saw the trailer for the upcoming documentary, The Rachel Divide, I felt pretty sure that it was about to get even weirder. This new film, directed by Laura Brownson, is the result of two years spent with Rachel Dolezal, the woman who sparked outrage — and a lot of jokes on Twitter — when it was revealed that she had spent most of her adult life intentionally passing as a Black woman. Dolezal was the president of the Spokane, Washington branch of the NAACP for nearly a year, taught Africana studies at Eastern Washington University, and identified as Black when her white parents exposed her to the world in 2015 for being, well… white . She is viewed by many — especially Black people — as an offensive example of cultural appropriation and racial insensitivity. However, the trailer for The Rachel Divide seems to focus on a subject whose opinions on race actually matter: her son Franklin. Technically biracial — Franklin’s father is a Black man — the two-minute clip shows the teenager expressing his apprehension about his mother subjecting their family to any further scrutiny.