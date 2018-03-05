Despite Report, Khloé Kardashian Is Having A Girl

On Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian revealed that she's having a baby girl, contrary to early reports that she'd be having a boy. With baby girl Stormi Webster and baby girl Chicago West, Kardashian's baby makes three new Kardashian girls for the family — the next generation Kardashian trio!
Khloé was shocked when she found out, telling her sister Kourtney that she didn't feel as if she were having a girl.
"I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all. I'm like in a state of shock," she admitted. Kim consoled her sister, explaining that she, too, cried when she found out she was having a girl. (Kim Kardashian West has three children: North West, a girl, Saint West, a boy, and Chicago West, a girl.)
Later, speaking to Kris Jenner, Khloé confided that she still wanted a boy. "I'm really hoping Kylie's gonna say she's lying and like I'm really having a boy," she said.
Khloé's distress, the backbone of Sunday's episode, isn't sitting well with viewers, who have rightfully pointed out that it's not a great look to be "disappointed" by a baby girl.
There are women out there who would literally kill just to get pregnant, and you’re disappointed about having a girl? gross. Your face said everything.— Brenda Danielle (@BrendaDanielle6) March 5, 2018
#KUWTK Felt so awkward and uncomfortable last night watching how disappointed @khloekardashian was to find out she was having a girl. Yikes. ?— Lauren (@LaurenG1993) March 5, 2018
On Twitter, Khloé blamed her distress on pregnancy hormones and the myth that pregnant women can "feel" what sex their baby is. She also explained that she knew what she'd name a boy — given the knowledge that she was having a girl, Khloé was forced to recalibrate.
"God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news," she wrote. She later added, "Everyone says you feel what you’re having and I felt like I was having a boy LOL it’s a complete scam that you feel that you’re having LOL only God knows what he’s doing."
God, apparently, didn't tell the media what the plan was, because a slew of reports in October shared that Khloé was having a baby boy. Khloé herself abetted these rumours when she told Ellen DeGeneres that she had a name picked out for a boy, but not yet for a girl. (Would it have been a boy, Khloé would have gone with "Tristan Jr.") Kim, resident family prankster, said on Twitter that she and the fam enjoy when reports get facts wrong.
"I love it when the media gets it wrong & our family group chats were so funny seeing all of the boy reports," she wrote, adding an emoji. But, hey, Khloé's body chemistry also reported that the baby would be boy! Mistakes abounded!
Watch the full clip of Khloé receiving the news, below.
