The Best Instagrams From The 2018 Academy Awards

Rebecca Farley
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Getty Images.
When the Academy Awards splash across your television, another sort of ceremony happens on your phone — the Instagram show is unedited, uncut, and way cooler than anything happening on screen. Consider it the director's cut of the Academy Awards. For example, on the carpet, you'll see Kelly Marie Tran looking glamorous in a blue halter gown. But on Instagram, you'll see Tran in the middle of an anxiety-induced cleaning spree. Social media has the full story...
Ahead, the best pre-glam pics, in-the-car selfies, behind-the-scenes pics, and post-party party shots. The Academy Awards: Director's Cut awaits.
Read These Stories Next:
The Hottest Movie Sex Scenes, Ever (NSFW)
The True Story Behind This Scary Meme
The Sex and the City Episodes Were All Based On Real Sexcapades

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series