How This Awards Show Got Jokes About #MeToo Right

If you're ambivalent about #MeToo jokes, that is understandable. It's a painful subject for many people, and on a macro level, it's a salient cultural moment that has impacted all of us. Jokes about #MeToo haven't always succeeded, and watching them has left me feeling conflicted, but Kroll and Mulvaney made it funny by being completely savage about the things that hurt. They reminded us that these "great artists" who abuse others shouldn't continue to be venerated because of their art; sometimes they made bad art too! In the end, my ambivalence about #MeToo jokes continues, but hopefully more comedians can follow the steps of Mulvaney and Kroll when crafting their own jokes. Maybe we just need more time.