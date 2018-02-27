Evan Rachel Wood Plays The #MeToo Guessing Game For Funny Or Die

It was bound to happen: Funny or Die has just given us the first official #MeToo board game. In a sketch created and filmed for the site, Evan Rachel Wood plays "Guess Who: The #MeToo Edition." (For the youngsters in the back: "Guess Who" is a board game wherein two players try to guess the person on the other player's board.) For this edition, Wood and her opponent Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) play with men accused of sexual misconduct.
"Is your person a man?" Wood asks.
Tran laughs and says, "Of course!" Some of the men listed on the board include: Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Terry Richardson, Louis C.K., and Mario Batali. Later, when Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Empire) asks if she can play, Wood and Tran chime, "Of course!"
Advertisement
"You're a woman," Tran says, "you don't have a choice!" Woof.
The sketch eventually reveals itself to be a witty advert for Rise, a civil rights nonprofit that advocates for the rights of sexual assault survivors. Sexual assault isn't a game, even though it's very easy to map it on one. (This is a popular Saturday Night Live sketch format: combine something serious with a children's game, and voila! You have a sketch.)
Wood is already a vocal advocate of survivors of sexaul assault. At the 2018 Golden Globe ceremony, Wood joined her fellow actresses in wearing black, and shared a strategy for calling out predators during the ceremony.
"If you see a predator but don't feel you can say anything publicly, gather a handful of people and make a circle around them. The room will know," she wrote in a Tweet. "You also do not have to be in the circle so that it remains anonymous. Brothers and sisters can circle in solidarity."
Watch the full sketch, below.
Read These Stories Next
Advertisement