Hi guys, it’s 2017 and Mario Batali just apologized for sexual harassment AND gave a recipe for Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls all in one email. pic.twitter.com/88VuVB8a4H— Jules (@jules_su) December 16, 2017
Mario Batali’s apology cinammon rolls: 3 sticks of butter, a cup of cinammon, 2 fluid ounces of tone-deaf shame. https://t.co/EEGDpvCyO1— Lindsey Bartlett (@lindseybartlett) December 16, 2017
“these sexual harassment allegations are making me hungry” pic.twitter.com/q6urvwbaMB— Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) December 16, 2017
I cannot believe that Mario Batali Signs Off Sexual Harrassment Apology with Holiday Cinnamon Roll Recipe is NOT an onion headline— Kate Silva (@silvasgold) December 16, 2017
MARIO BATALI: How do we address the sexual harassment?— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 16, 2017
PR TEAM: With a heartfelt apology.
MB: A cinnamon roll recipe should do the trick.
PR: That's a horrible idea.
MB: Yeah, let's go with that.
PR: You need to apologize.
MB: OK. Quick apology and then rolls.
PR: We're doomed. pic.twitter.com/dy7aIHUyDV
if you make the cinnamon rolls Mario Batali included in his "apology", I am interested in making a documentary about you.— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) December 16, 2017
And no one should be surprised https://t.co/DCLvDzNYwO— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) December 11, 2017
