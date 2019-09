It's back to work for Bailey (Chandra Wilson), who apparently told everyone she was on holiday during her heart attack . So Webber (James Pickens Jr.) is following her around to monitor her, including right into a surgery for head trauma's brother that Owen (Kevin McKidd) is just trying to scrub for before this duo brings their comedy act into it. Qadri (Sophia Taylor Ali), the intern, gets caught in their crossfire but only after she has to endure Ben telling her what to do with the head trauma and is forced to whip her hijab off to save the brother who yanks a piece of metal of his leg. Being an intern in this place is truly a thankless job. She nearly cries when Webber brings her to talk to the mom of those two boys. Later, Qadri tells Owen she doesn't know if she could have handled it if the boys didn't live. There is a very real possibility that she is going to cry as much as I do at this show.