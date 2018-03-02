When we last saw the doctor's of Grey Sloan Memorial, they were competing for a 5 million dollar grant. This week, they compete for screen time with the cast of the Grey's spin-off, Station 19. Ben Warren (Jason Winston George) is having a hard time letting go after running a head trauma victim to the hospital and we meet the new badass woman of TGIT, Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz). She's holding the heart of a patient for about the first half of the episode, setting her up as the smart-mouthed foil to Grey's resident smart-mouth, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). After Mer has her clamp the aorta, she's on a high. Ben takes her into the operating theatre to watch the rest of the surgery, where he explains why he quit being a doctor and became a fireman. Her response was meant to reassure us that Station 19 will...not be intellectual.
Advertisement
After Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Karev (Justin Chambers) fail to earn funding at all in the hospital's contest, she invites her douchebag mentor who removed her brain tumour, Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) back for another
guest appearance consult. Their laser looks doomed, but the moment when he tells Karev, "You're a terrible wingman, Alvin," makes his presence worthwhile. It's true, Karev is way too earnest these days. Bella (Jeanine Mason) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) are still flirting through all of this, but it's hard to take their coupling seriously when we already know she's leaving the show. Here's what Koracick really is: a bullshit detector. He does it about their relationship, on the laser, and abut Kimmy, the inspiration and the kid Amelia and Karev do not want him to meet. Calling it now: there is going to be a fight for credit over the breakthrough they have on operating the laser.
It's back to work for Bailey (Chandra Wilson), who apparently told everyone she was on holiday during her heart attack. So Webber (James Pickens Jr.) is following her around to monitor her, including right into a surgery for head trauma's brother that Owen (Kevin McKidd) is just trying to scrub for before this duo brings their comedy act into it. Qadri (Sophia Taylor Ali), the intern, gets caught in their crossfire but only after she has to endure Ben telling her what to do with the head trauma and is forced to whip her hijab off to save the brother who yanks a piece of metal of his leg. Being an intern in this place is truly a thankless job. She nearly cries when Webber brings her to talk to the mom of those two boys. Later, Qadri tells Owen she doesn't know if she could have handled it if the boys didn't live. There is a very real possibility that she is going to cry as much as I do at this show.
Advertisement
In Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) still aren't dating news, Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) managed to make them jealous of each other's dating lives. But Jackson is policing April's (Sarah Drew) life choices and so is Arizona, but I say let her party. God knows she didn't get to when she was younger.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement