I Don't Even Know What To Think About Veronica & Jughead's Riverdale Hookup

In the original Archie Comics upon which Riverdale is based, Betty and Veronica both pledge their love to Archie. Jughead, meanwhile, is Archie's canonically asexual friend. Obviously, The CW series has changed a lot from its source material, including adding in a romance between Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse). However, I'm pretty sure that no Archie Comics or even exclusively Riverdale fan ever expected this hookup to happen.
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased an image from the upcoming episode "Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Hills Have Eyes" on Twitter, and it's one that could make any Varchie or Bughead fan freak out.
Advertisement
"Six more days to our sexiest episode of #Riverdale ever," tweeted Aguirre-Sacasa. "And I’m NOT just talking about the hot tub scene…"
Six more days to our sexiest episode of #Riverdale ever. And I’m NOT just talking about the hot tub scene… pic.twitter.com/2DtvBLibCF— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 1, 2018
Fortunately, fans don't have to be outraged for Betty and Archie (K.J. Apa) just yet. The promo for the 7th March episode makes it clear that the pair's significant others are very much aware of the kiss. In fact, they seem to be in the hot tub right along with them.
That still doesn't explain why Veronica is planting one on Jughead, though there are a few options that make this kiss a little less weird than it should be. For one thing, this episode takes place at a cabin where Betty, Veronica, Archie and Jughead go to relax for the weekend. Perhaps the foursome get in the hot tub for a game of truth or dare (call back to the pilot, anyone?) which leads to someone daring Veronica to kiss the clearly-reluctant Southside Serpent.
The other option? This is Betty and Archie's punishment for sharing that kiss in "Chapter Twenty-Two: Silent Night, Deadly Night." Veronica knows about the kiss (though as of now, it seems Jughead does not), so maybe this is her way of making things fair and square. Let's be real: Veronica really is that petty.
Regardless of the reasoning, not everyone is here for Veronica and Jughead locking lips.
Uhhhhh is that Veronica kissing Jughead!? ABORT ABORT!!!! pic.twitter.com/65b2RjCCtR— angela514 (@angelamorales18) March 1, 2018
/No no no no no no no no! Please tell me I did not just see a photo of Jughead and Veronica kissing. Jeronica ain’t happening. There is litteraly no chem between them.— ???? ? (@Downheart_Abby) March 1, 2018
I'll wait until Wednesday before casting too many judgments, but I think I can safely say that Vughead is not a ship that will be sailing anytime soon.
Advertisement