Kylie Jenner just shared a pic of her baby Stormi Webster in order to commemorate the infant turning 1-month old.
"my angel baby is 1 month old today," Jenner wrote in the caption of the Instagram pic in which she is holding a bundled-up baby.
This post was originally published at 5:15 p.m. on March 1, 2018.
The most famous infant in the world just turned 1-month old today. I am, of course, talking about Stormi Webster, the daughter of makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott. Stormi's dad took to Snapchat to celebrate the big milestone, while also revealing that Stormi is a pretty big fan of her old man.
Advertisement
It's hard to believe it has been less than one month since Jenner finally made her highly-anticipated pregnancy announcement. After months speculating whether the youngest Jenner was really pregnant, we now live in a time where we can refresh Jenner's social media feeds in order to check for more baby pics. It's only been days since Jenner debuted Stormi on Snapchat, with a cute video of her adorable baby toes, but now, Jenner's partner Scott is getting in on the action by showing off Stormi's very cool style.
"My lil mama 1 month today her favorite unit of course," wrote Scott in the caption of his Snapchat. Though we can't see Stormi's face in the picture, she is sporting a very cute sweater with the word "Daddy" on it. Obviously, Scott approved of such an outfit.
Scott has been keeping a relatively low profile regarding his new fatherhood. However, when stopped by a TMZ photographer in February, he did have two quick words to say about his baby girl:
"She's beautiful," he informed the paparazzi.
Jenner, meanwhile, has been a bit more forthcoming about how Stormi is doing. She responded to a follower on Twitter inquiring about her baby with:
"she’s good. still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby."
she’s good ? still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby ? https://t.co/fEFsSeNO6Z— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018
Jenner may have declared Snapchat dead earlier last week, but don't expect these parents to stop sharing updates — even if they are few and far between. If you're already in the Stormi Fan Club, my suggestion is to refresh your socials.
Advertisement