Do Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Really, Really Want The Spice Girls To Perform At Their Wedding?

Mel B may have just shared some news that could make even the Queen sing "zig-a-zig-ah."
While chatting on The Real on Tuesday, Brown (aka Scary Spice) confirmed that, yes, she and the rest of the Spice Girls will be attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on May 19.
"Yeah, I'm going," she said, causing the hosts to shriek with joy. "I don't know if I should have just said that. Us five Spice Girls are [going]."
Then, after realising what she'd just blurted out, she added, "Why am I so honest?"
Still, Brown didn't give a straight answer when asked whether the Spice Girls would be performing; though, her reaction — throwing her cue cards and saying, "I need to go, I'm going to be fired — could be interpreted as a dead giveaway.
Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G— The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018
Fans began speculating that the "Spice Up Your Life" singers would be getting out their platform boots and '90s chokers for a reunion tour after some of the members posted pictures of a recent hangout.
"These amazing women have helped me become who I am, so to all the girls out there remember 'friendship never ever ends'!!!! Boom #spicegirls," Brown captioned the photo.
Additionally, the women released a statement saying that "now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together."
"We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations," the statement concluded.
Hmmm, perhaps one of those "exciting possibilities" includes a royal wedding concert? Even if they don't perform, it's just nice to know that they'll be included in the big day. They are, after all, British royalty in their own right.
What does seem to be off the table, however, is an international tour. Victoria Beckham told Vogue UK that though she enjoys hanging out with the rest of her girl group posse, "the girls aren't going on tour." Instead, Beckham is rumoured to be content sticking around England, where she's reportedly giving fashion pointers to bride-to-be Markle. Who knows, maybe Beckham will design a custom dress for Markle for the rehearsal dinner.
Now, if only we could confirm that Elton John, Priyanka Chopra, and the cast of Suits will be in attendance at the wedding, we could really start to chip away at the mysterious guest list.
