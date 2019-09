If you're someone who can't look away when it comes to beef in the world of hip hop and rap, then you have Lolita Gooden to thank . In the early 80s, the 14-year-old was an aspiring rapper from Queens who found herself hurdled into fame after she assumed the persona of Roxanne Shanté , rapping the response to UTFO's Roxanne Roxanne in Marley Marl's track Roxanne's Revenge. The original UTFO song was about a girl who had rejected their advances, but Shanté turned that on its head when, in the response, she accused the group of being sleazy, and said they had come onto her multiple times, and each time she turned them down. It went like this: