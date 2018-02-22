You knew it was coming.
For the latest instalment of Calvin Klein Jeans' ongoing #MyCalvins campaign, chief creative officer Raf Simons looked inwards, casting three integral members of the brand's 'family:' Paris Jackson (who was rumoured to have landed a deal with the company last May after attending the Met Gala in custom Calvin Klein By Appointment), actress Millie Bobby Brown (who fronted Simons' first-ever advertorial for the label), and Lulu Tenney (who Dazed describes as the designer's "main model muse"). The three previously starred in a music video for The XX, which Calvin Klein describes as a "creative collaboration between the band; Simons; and photographer and filmmaker Alasdair McLellan," but this marks their first joint campaign.
The series, which has shown an array of different families since its launch in November — from Solange's self-cast music family, to the Kardashians, to A$AP Mob, to model siblings Kaia and Presley Gerber — takes on a new type of family — and that's something Brown finds particularly exciting about her role in it.
"To be a part of the Calvin Klein family is surreal and I feel like I’m carrying on a legacy," she tells Refinery29. "This will definitely be one of the most memorable things that I have ever done. When I’m 90, I’m going to be like, I can’t believe that was me at 13! Calvin Klein is feminine, it’s edgy; it’s something that I wear every single day."
Shot by Willy Vanderperre the campaign sees the three in the brand's instantly recognisable western-inspired button-ups, striped trousers, and sports bras while posing in the same rustic location as the previous shoots — a nod to Calvin Klein's continued exploration of classic Americana.
"We shot this campaign in a barn and I think the setting completely embodies America and so does the fashion," Brown says. "I’m English, and I’ve always looked up to the American style. Calvin Klein is Americana to me. Raf has reincarnated Calvin Klein in a way that has made it modern and also takes it back to its roots."
Of this connection, Tenney adds: "In the past two years especially, I think Calvin Klein has taken American symbols and myths that everyone knows and has made them fresh again, by giving them new and interesting meanings."
Jackson couldn't agree more: "Calvin Klein is inclusive and whatever divisions we create as humans, I feel like they overlook that and speak to everyone. That’s American to me, and it’s beautiful."