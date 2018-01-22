The latest ad in Calvin Klein's 'Our Family #MyCalvins' campaign has been revealed, with none other than the Kardashian and Jenner sisters taking centre stage.
Shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre, the shoot features Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie wearing various styles from the Calvin Klein underwear and denim collections. In an editorial video accompanying the shoot, the sisters emulate an old-school sleepover, lying on a printed throw and playing a game of Never Have I Ever. Kim begins, stating "Never have I ever gotten a tattoo..." before the sisters add their own.
"The evolved #MyCalvins concept has family at its centre, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasised by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt," a statement from the brand reads. "This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families – both born and made – to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us."
“Family is everything,” Kim Kardashian West told Vogue, “so when we’re all together doing something special like this, it means so much. We were all in a group text before saying how lucky we are to do this together and that it’s going to be the best day.” Kourtney continued, “As sisters, we talk to each other all the time. We’re definitely a modern family, and Calvin Klein embodies Americana."
Calvin Klein's latest campaign features talent that "represents the bridging of several generations stylistically, musically and culturally." The Kardashian/Jenner clan join past members of the 'Our Family' campaign, which kicked off in November of last year with Solange's handpicked group of musicians: Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek, and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness. Next to feature were the members of A$AP Mob, followed by Cindy Crawford's children, Kaia and Presley Gerber. All of the released ads have been shot in the same hollowed-out barn.
Of course, how could the all-American brand create a campaign around the theme of family without featuring the States' most talked-about – and often controversial – siblings? Controversy will continue, thanks to this shoot, as Kylie, who is rumoured to be pregnant, hides her stomach in every photograph. Well, it wouldn't be a Kardashian family gathering without fuel being thrown on a fire.
