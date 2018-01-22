Calvin Klein's latest campaign features talent that "represents the bridging of several generations stylistically, musically and culturally." The Kardashian/Jenner clan join past members of the 'Our Family' campaign, which kicked off in November of last year with Solange's handpicked group of musicians: Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek, and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness. Next to feature were the members of A$AP Mob, followed by Cindy Crawford's children, Kaia and Presley Gerber. All of the released ads have been shot in the same hollowed-out barn.