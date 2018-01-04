Kaia Gerber Shows Off Her Good Genes In Calvin Klein Jeans

The Calvin Klein family just keeps on growing. In November, it launched its now recurring ad series, "Our Family #MyCalvins," shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre and overseen by the company's chief creative office Raf Simons. Its mission? "Whether you’re related or you bond over shared dreams, family is what you make it," according to he brand's site. "A patchwork of individuals, unified and unbreakable. That's our family. What's yours?"
Since then, Calvin Klein has championed good music by featuring Solange Knowles (and her handpicked crew of fellow artists, including Kelela and Dev Hynes), and friends who do classic denim via the A$AP Mob. And on Thursday, the label introduced the latest imagery with a literal pair of siblings. The new campaign, which will run through the spring, stars Cindy Crawford’s gorgeous offspring, Kaia and Presley Gerber.
In September, Gerber took New York Fashion Week by storm, making her runway debut for Calvin Klein, followed by appearances at Coach, Alexander Wang, Fenty x Puma by Rihanna, and Marc Jacobs. And that doesn't even include the shows she walked in Europe. Not unlike her model mother, Gerber’s fashion resume just gets more impressive by the minute. And the last time we saw Kaia and her older brother, who's walked for Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Ralph Lauren, together, it was when they had a sibling moment at Burberry’s fall 2017 show.
Considering the Gerbers are inspiring people across billboards nationwide, it’s more than appropriate that actual genetics would be the focus of this particular ad, as they pose in a vintage barn. A statement from the brand reads: “The talent featured will represent the bridging of several generations stylistically, musically, and culturally. They will bring their stories to life as 'Our Family' with family and community at the epicentre of the conversation.”
“The overarching message of the campaign has family at its centre, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasised by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt," a statement from the all-American brand continues. "This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us.”
And for the Gerbers, it’s beautiful bone structure and an iconic mother. The apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the tree.
