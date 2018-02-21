Do Plus-Sized Women Ever Win Oscars?

As I mentioned, only a handful of plus-sized women have won Oscars — four to be exact. One of them is Kathy Bates, who won Best Actress in 1991 for portraying a crazed literature fan in Misery. In the movie, she kidnaps and tortures James Caan's character for weeks in her home. As for the other three, all of them are Black women. In what may be the only sector of Hollywood where they have an advantage, women of colour appear to be the only exceptions to the beauty rules of the industry. Hattie McDaniel, the first Black woman to ever win an Oscar, won Best Supporting Actress in 1939 for her portrayal of Mammy, a maid, in Gone with the Wind. Playing a poor and abusive mother in Lee Daniel’s Precious secured Mo’Nique the same award in 2009. And two years later, Octavia Spencer was also a winner in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Help. Like McDaniel, Spencer also played a maid in the segregated South.