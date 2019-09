Do Plus-Sized Women Ever Win Oscars?

The Academy Awards are right around the corner , bringing all of Hollywood’s elite under one roof. Bare shoulders and lots of highlight will dominate the red carpet amongst the female actors, nearly all of whom will have the same thing in common: They are not a part of the 67% of American women who wear above a size 14. This is a hard fact to miss since body diversity and positivity are becoming synonymous with female empowerment. With Hollywood being forced to confront its own sexism in the form of opportunities available to women, the wage gap, and most recently, addressing the predatory culture of silence around sexual assault , it’s important to keep looking at just how deep biases against women run. Starlet and actress are words that are almost synonymous with thin, and this is reflected in who we see in films and even more so in who wins Oscars for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. They are mainly thin and white, with a few exceptions, and it paints an interesting picture about how the industry views women as a whole.