Blac Chyna Slams Claims That She Leaked Her Own Sex Tape

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Blac Chyna, née Angela White, announced that she would be filing a police report as a result of a leaked sex tape involving both White and her then-boyfriend, Mechie. A rep for Mechie confirmed to TMZ that it was indeed the singer in the video, but although he had filmed the sexual act on White's phone, he was not the one who leaked it. Now, White is disputing rumours that she herself leaked the footage.
According to TMZ, while the video was shot on White's cell phone, she did not show it to anyone. Her phone was neither stolen nor does it appear to have been hacked, since no other videos or photos from her phone have been leaked.
Advertisement
White has once again partnered with lawyer Lisa Bloom, who represented the reality star in another instance of revenge porn after her ex Rob Kardashian posted explicit photos of her to Instagram over the summer.
"Revenge porn -- posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images -- is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse," Bloom told Refinery29 following the sex tape leak.
She elaborated on this in a statement on Twitter, writing, "It's also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual. Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn. It's not a joke."
Revenge porn -- posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images -- is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse.— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) February 19, 2018
It's also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual.
Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn.
It's not a joke.
Bloom previously helped White obtain a temporary restraining order against Kardashian after he posted explicit videos and pictures of her on his social media and, a few months later, White went on to sue the entire Kardashian family, claiming defamation and interference with contractual relations.
TMZ reports that White plans to file a police report with the LAPD by the end of this week and will fully cooperate with any investigation.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement