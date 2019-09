Tyga Finally Speaks Out About Kylie Jenner’s Baby & Everything's Fine

The world looked on as the two began their relationship in 2014 after first meeting when Tyga performed at Jenner's 14th birthday in 2011. 2014 marked the start of fans and the media speculating whether or not the pair were actually together. For a while, they denied it. Even ultimate momager Kris Jenner confirmed that her daughter wasn't dating anyone at the time in an interview with Ryan Seacrest. It wasn't until later in 2015, that they confirmed their relationship after months of "are they or aren't they?" talk. After endless rumours of them breaking up, getting back together, and being secretly married, they broke up in April of 2017. Jenner was seen with current boyfriend Travis Scott shortly after at Coachella, reinvigorating the already well-established rumour mill.