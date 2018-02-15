8 Black Women Who Make Being Single Look Lit

For all the couples out there 15th February is back to business as usual. After spending too much money on gifts and dates and then likely having the same kind of sex they normally have, the day after Valentine’s Day is like a splash of cold water to the face as couples continue on with the mundanity of everyday life. At least that’s how it feels. Yesterday, celebs and normal folks alike flooded my timelines with pictures of their gifts, meals, candles, and flowers — so… many… flowers — and today, I’m still seeing them because Instagram is no longer chronological. But the images already feel stale in the afterglow of cupid’s official holiday.
In case you couldn’t tell, I’m a single lady. And the best part about it is that the other 364 days of the year are opportunities for me to love the shit out of just me. And there are a lot of other amazing Black women to look to for inspiration. It’s 2018, and we reject the idea that we aren’t complete humans or women until we’re permanently partnered up with someone else. In fact, the bachelorette life appears to be just as fun as it sounds, if these women are any example.
Following in the footsteps of the late Eartha Kitt, who laughed at the reporter who dared to even question whether or not she would compromise for a lover, and who eloquently explained the mother of all relationship theories — “I fall in love with myself, and I want someone to share it with me.” — these are the Black women who make being single look extremely lit.