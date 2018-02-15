Have you ever learned a new word, and then suddenly started hearing that word everywhere you went? This uncanny experience is called the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon, and it very well could happen to you after reading this story. Once you start paying attention to Allison Janney, you'll realise she's in everything.
Janney is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her amazing performance as LaVona Golden in I, Tonya. With a cigarette in her hand and a parrot on her shoulder, LaVona mercilessly undermines everything her daughter, Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie), has to say for herself. For those of us used to seeing Janney as a kooky neighbour or C.J. on the West Wing, she was virtually unrecognisable as LaVona.
Janney has 120 screen acting credits to her name, and counting. Here's the evolution of her career, from the small appearances in '90s rom-coms early on, to her Oscar- and Emmy-nominated performances.