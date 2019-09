Janney is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her amazing performance as LaVona Golden in I, Tonya . With a cigarette in her hand and a parrot on her shoulder, LaVona mercilessly undermines everything her daughter, Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie), has to say for herself. For those of us used to seeing Janney as a kooky neighbour or C.J. on the West Wing, she was virtually unrecognisable as LaVona.