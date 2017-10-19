Margot Robbie Is Unrecognizable As Olympian Tonya Harding

Margot Robbie is no stranger to undergoing serious transformations in the roles she plays. The actress looks just like a portrait on the set of 2018's Mary, Queen of Scots. But as Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, Robbie is just as unrecognizable, thanks to some early '90s-inspired hairstyles.
Robbie plays the controversial athlete in I, Tonya, which hits theaters in December. The trailer for I, Tonya is here, and the movie looks just as dramatic as the real-life events that inspired it. Harding's then-husband Jeff Gillooly hired someone to injure Nancy Kerrigan ahead of the 1994 Olympics. Robbie, though, believes Harding was innocent, after meeting her in real life.
"In the beginning, I wasn't really sure. There were things that didn't add up. Facts were muddled," Robbie told W magazine of Harding. "But the more I became Tonya, the more I saw things from her point of view. I'm on her side 100 percent. I don't think she did anything but be different from what the world wanted. There are cool misfits, and then there is Tonya. She didn't fit in. And I love that."
The movie also stars Allison Janney as LaVona Golden, Harding's mom; Sebastian Stan as Gillooly; and Caitlin Carver as Kerrigan. As W notes, both Harding's mother and husband physically abuse her in the film.
"When we screened the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, the whole audience gasped when Gillooly hit her. But six minutes later, he did something kind, and the audience went, 'Ahhh!'" Robbie told W. "That was interesting to me, and [it] explains something about the insidious nature of domestic violence: The audience forgave him so quickly. So how could you blame Tonya for going back to him?"
I, Tonya sounds like it will be a rollercoaster of a movie — check out the trailer below.
