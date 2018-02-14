Sarah Jessica Parker Cannot Stop Talking About Her Beef With Kim Cattrall

The fact that two members of the Sex and the City squad are not actually besties in real life is a bummer. Fans may never know what really happened between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, but SJP is here to offer her two cents. Unfortunately, it clears up... nothing.
The background of this alleged "feud" stems from talk of Sex and the City 3. Now, why someone would want to follow up Sex and the City 2, when you can just re-watch the far-superior series on HBO Go, I'll never understand. Alas, Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis were, apparently, very much onboard for the threequel.
Advertisement
Cattrall? Not so much — she publicly stated that she had no interest in reprising her role of Samantha Jones. She told Piers Morgan on his talk show back in October that she wished her co-stars stuck up for her when she received flak for not wanting to continue the franchise:
"It's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I'm demanding or a diva," she revealed to Morgan. "And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer."
Now, Parker is responding to this interview in People. While she's ready to talk to the press about her feelings, she claimed she has not spoken to Cattrall directly.
"I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me," Parker told the outlet. "We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So I don’t want to mess with that. I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege."
Advertisement
The statement echoes an earlier one by Parker on Watch What Happens Live!, in which she said she was "heartbroken" over Cattrall's comments.
"I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience. It’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that that sort of eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken. That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with it is such a privilege."
Late last week, Cattrall slammed Parker on Instagram for sharing her condolences following Cattrall's brother's death in order to restore her "nice girl" persona. If the Ice Princess actress saw Parker's interview with Cohen, well... it didn't mend any fences.
Sounds like these women need a round of Cosmopolitans and a long talk. As for Sex and the City fans, at least Carrie and Samantha were always ride-or-die.
Advertisement