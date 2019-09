If the Oscars were a sports game, we'd be holding up signs for Lady Bird . To be honest, we might even do that anyway, which is why I want to make sure nothing comes close to jinxing its chances come 4th March . However, Ellen DeGeneres is playing with fire. The host had director Greta Gerwig , who also wrote the film, on her show on Monday, and asked her about life as an Oscar nominee, and whether or not she's prepared a speech for the moment she might accept the award for Best Picture, Best Director, or Best Original Screenplay (Saoirse Ronan has also been nominated for Best Actress and Laurie Metcalf for Best Supporting).