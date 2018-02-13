Instead of sending Valentine's to your frenemies like Kim Kardashian, I have a better proposition for you — send your friends the pop culture cards they won't find anywhere else. The Day of Love, or rather, the Greeting Card Manufactured Holiday to Guilt You Into Buying Cards for my fellow cynics, Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to give your lovers, exes, crushes, friends, and family the V-Day cards that they deserve — custom Refinery29 cards featuring their favourite celebrities, actors, and artists. Last year, we made cards for the internet's boyfriends, and this year we're back with cards featuring even more of your favourites, from Chadwick Boseman to Jaime Lannister to SZA to Timothée Chalamet.
It doesn't matter if you're trying to send a token of your unrequited love to a partner, a booty call, or a work wife, we have you covered.
The following cards have all been Cupid-approved.