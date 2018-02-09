Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling's Home Is Bursting With Latin Culture

If one thing's for certain, it's that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes do thing their way. The parents of two are unmarried, and tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye. However, Mendes did open up to People Chica recently about her new collection and plus-size extension for New York & Co., and revealed how the Gosling-Mendes family pay homage to her Cuban heritage.
"Esmeralda mostly speaks Spanglish right now. It’s really cute," Mendes said about their three year old daughter. "She’s definitely bilingual, and it’s really important for us to make sure that she’s not only just familiar with the language, but also with the culture. My mum, who lives 15 minutes away, makes it is easy because she speaks to the girls in Spanish and cooks them Cuban food. And we’re always listening to Cuban music. It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn’t have it any other way."
Gosling previously told Ellen DeGeneres about his bilingual household, teaching the host a saying that Mendes' family often cries: "Ay que rico, baby!"
Mendes' family is pretty influential in Amada and Esmeralda's lives, especially Mendes' father.
"My dad, who has been here for 45 years and still doesn’t speak English, is a real asset," she told People. "It’s so cool because now that I’m trying to make sure that my girls speak Spanish, it’s like, ‘Ok, Dad, take them,’ because I know that all they’re going to speak with him is Spanish."
These strong family bonds are probably why the A-listers don't have a nanny, and it's why Gosling couldn't stop thanking Mendes during his 2017 Golden Globes acceptance speech.
"You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain...While I was singing and dancing and playing piano, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer," he said. "If she hadn’t taken all that on so I could have this experience [someone else would be up here]. Sweetheart, thank you."
Ay que rico, baby!
