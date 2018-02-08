Why This Is The Only Love Story You Need To Watch This Month

Despite the popular fairy tale myth that true love is the simple result of two people who only have eyes for each other, people who live on the margins know this is not necessarily the case. Marina became a suspect in a crime that wasn’t even committed because trans people are often unnecessarily criminalized. When Orlando’s son threatened to kick her out of the flat she shared with Orlando, she stared an uphill battle in the face. Trans people in Chilein employment and housing similar what their U.S. counterparts face, despite laws that exist to prevent them. This is undoubtedly a continuation of the hostility Orlando and Marina faced when he was alive. The truth is that when you are poor, trans, queer, disabled, not white, or Christian, love looks a lot different, and way less corny.