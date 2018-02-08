Is This Kylie Jenner Baby Name Theory A Stretch, Or Totally Genius?

If you were convinced that Kylie Jenner would name her baby "Butterfly," get ready, because a new baby name theory from Buzzfeed is about to connect Stormi Webster to the iconic insects all over Jenner's Instagram.
After months of staying out of the public eye, the makeup mogul dropped her biggest announcement yet on Super Bowl Sunday: Jenner is officially mother to a newborn baby girl. Days later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who had been teasing butterfly imagery all over her social media in the months leading up to her baby's birth, revealed the name of her new daughter.
Alas, the little girl's name was not Butterfly or even Mariposa, a.k.a. butterfly in Spanish. Instead, Jenner announced that she had named her baby Stormi.
There were a few clues that made fans suspect that Jenner would be giving her daughter a butterfly-related name. Jenner wore a butterfly necklace with the words "baby girl" on it in her baby announcement video. Her tour of Stormi's nursery also showed off a butterfly motif. It all seemed to fit, considering the passion both Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott (née Jacques Webster) have for the creatures: Webster has a song called "The Butterfly Effect," and the two even have matching butterfly tattoos.
So when Stormi arrived, seemingly without a butterfly-related name, fans were... confused. Did Jenner decide that thunderstorms were simply more significant to her than bugs?
Maybe. Or maybe not!
Per Buzzfeed, fans have uncovered an interesting theory that connects butterflies directly with the name Stormi. Underneath the "principles of chaos," there's something called "the butterfly effect." Clearly, it's something that Webster is familiar with — he named a song after it. The theory famously states that the flap of a butterfly's wing in one part of the world can, theoretically, cause a storm all the way on the other side of the planet.
The theory is not specifically about butterflies, of course — the idea is just that a simple, seemingly inconsequential action can have huge ramifications — but it could be the reason why Jenner and Webster decided on the name.
"ok i didnt like the name stormi but then i saw the thing about how the butterfly effect causes a storm and wow that actually makes sense," tweeted one person on Twitter.
ok i didnt like the name stormi but then i saw the thing about how the butterfly effect causes a storm and wow that actually makes sense— maya luckett (@mayanluck) February 7, 2018
"Apparently the butterfly effect creates a Storm. That's why Kylie and Travis named their baby Stormi... Awww it's making sense now," added another.
Apparently the butterfly effect creates a Storm. That's why Kylie and Travis named their baby Stormi... Awww it's making sense now— Adanna Chloé (@adannachloe) February 8, 2018
Still, not everyone is buying the theory. One fan wrote:
"People saying Kylie Jenner named her baby Stormi because of the butterfly effect and how 'a butterfly flapping its wings can cause a storm' are giving a lot of credit to the girl who gives her lipsticks names like 'Okurrr'"
People saying Kylie Jenner named her baby Stormi because of the butterfly effect and how “a butterfly flapping its wings can cause a storm” are giving a lot of credit to the girl who gives her lipsticks names like “Okurrr”.— Jacquie Privitera (@jacquiepriv) February 8, 2018
It's possible that Jenner and Webster's love of butterflies actually has nothing to do with their baby's name — maybe they just think butterflies make a cute decorating scheme for their baby's nursery?
You gotta hand it to Jenner: Once the world solves one of her mysteries, she's back with another to send the Twitterverse into a frenzy.
