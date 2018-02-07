Why Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Talk About Sex Education With Their 2-Year-Old Son

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake haven't let awards season or the stress of the Super Bowl performance get in the way of being parents — not even the tricky stuff. While many of us remember the sex talk with our parents as something awkward and brief, the two celebrities are striving for the opposite dynamic when it comes to their son Silas Randall. In fact, they've already started talking about it.
"I have a 2½-year-old [and] we’re starting [sexual education] now," she said at the 2018 MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to People. "We’re using technical terms … we shower together, and [we say], ‘This is what I’ve got. This is what you’ve got.’ We just talk about it. I know it’s really young, but I really believe that if you start this early, there’s no shame."
Especially with the current climate of sexual misconduct and gender equality in Hollywood, starting an open conversation allows both Timberlake and Biel to address any issues right from the start.
"I don’t want to tell him, 'Keep your private parts,' and this and that," she continued. "It’s a beautiful thing. You have it and mine is different and it’s cool, man. We have to respect ourselves and respect each other. So I believe it starts really young."
Biel has always been open about parenting, even the not-so-pleasant parts. In fact "every square inch" of her house is covered in mess and chocolate.
"And if it's not the hopeful chocolate, it's stickers, and Play-Doh, and gak, and crumbs and who knows," she told Stephen Colbert back in September. Mess and all, she keeps her head up.
"He's like the greatest of all time," she added about Silas. "He's cute. He's funny."
