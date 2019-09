The Sex Talk I Plan To Give My Kids

I’m sure it’s not easy — or joyful — to answer your three-year-old when he asks, “Mom, why is my penis hard?” But I hope I don’t answer with “Go ask your dad” or ignore him completely. It’s my hope that talking to my kids about sex — in age-appropriate ways, of course — as they grow up will take away any shame and stigma associated with sexuality, something I really struggled with (and sometimes, to this day, still do). Also, I want them to know what healthy sexuality means. That they’re the owners of their bodies and get to choose what happens to them. (This means if we have a girl, there’s not going to be any talk about Daddy “protecting” her “purity,” thank you very much.) Plus: actual sexual health. There is no way in hell they’re growing up not knowing about their contraceptive options. Or thinking that using contraception is evil.In short: My kids’ sex ed at home will be everything I didn’t get growing up.While a big motivator for me to be open is my past experience, it’s also exactly what the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends. The AAP suggests talking about sex accurately, honestly, simply, and at a level that matches where kids are developmentally.Don’t get me wrong: When my kids are older, I don’t want to be their best friend or the person to whom they spill all the details. But I want to be available as a sounding board, for questions as well as problems.There’s a recurring theme with parents (including mine) who are shy about the fact that sex exists: that only people in love have sex. That’s clearly not the case at all, and pretending otherwise is bizarre. Love helps, clearly, and there’s a difference between a healthy and an unhealthy sexual relationship. But as they become teens, I mostly want my kids to know that their sexuality is normal, that they own their bodies, and if they engage in sexual activity, they have to be mature enough to be prepared for what could come next. That includes pregnancy or STIs, if they’re not safe about it, as well as how it has the sometimes-sucky effect of making your feelings for another person even stronger — and that person may not reciprocate them.And no, I don’t think that opening up the convo or acknowledging sex encourages it to happen — even the AAP says so.Don’t get me wrong: I know some of these “talks” will be uncomfortable, and I’ll have to recover with a big glass of Malbec. But I also know that the less I shy away from it, the easier it will be. Actually, that’s what EAH assures me, so I’m banking on it. And, hopefully, my kiddos will be healthier and happier for it.After all, I’m looking forward to mortifying my kids in many ways; sex talks hopefully won’t be one of them.