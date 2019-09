In case you were wondering what was going to fill the void in your heart after Game Of Thrones comes to a close next season , look no further than a galaxy far, far away. Today Walt Disney announced that GoT showrunnersDavid Benioff and D.B. Weiss are set to write and produce a brand new series of Star Wars films . The series will be separate from the Luke Skywalker narrative as well as the new Rian Johnson trilogy . Basically, all bets are off.