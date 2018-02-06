In case you were wondering what was going to fill the void in your heart after Game Of Thrones comes to a close next season, look no further than a galaxy far, far away. Today Walt Disney announced that GoT showrunners
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are set to write and produce a brand new series of Star Wars films. The series will be separate from the Luke Skywalker narrative as well as the new Rian Johnson trilogy. Basically, all bets are off.
"In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since," Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. "We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete."
While they may exist in separate universes, the two stories have a lot of similarities — mainly, the actors that appear in them. Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth in the HBO show, also appears in Star Wars as Captain Phasma. Game of Thrones' Grand Maester Pycelle and General Veers were both played by Julian Glover. Plus, two of the "Sand Snakes," Obera (played by Keisha Castle-Hughes) and Nymeria (Jessica Henwick) have appearances in the film series.
It's possible this project will take the place of the showrunners' Confederate show, which is not being "actively worked on" following intense backlash due to its ill-advised approach to the topic of slavery.
No release dates have been set, but since we have to wait until 2019 for the final season of Game Of Thrones, we probably shouldn't hold our breath.
