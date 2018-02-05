Here Is The Actual Timeline of Kylie Jenner's Super Secret Pregnancy

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner cancelled the Super Bowl. Not really, but she did drop the news that she had welcomed a baby girl just hours before kickoff, and months after the first rumours of her pregnancy broke. Her silence was on purpose. As she said in her Instagram post that announced the news, "My pregnancy was one [journey] I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."
However, Jenner is Kardashian in spirit, so of course she still documented every second of her pregnancy, resulting in a twelve-minute video that went up along with her announcement. While we couldn't follow the 20-year-old's pregnancy in real time, we can look back and piece together the journey thanks to the videos and photos that have finally been released into the world. These include snaps from her pyjama-themed baby shower, selfies taken with her sisters, and stills from the YouTube video that gave us a more intimate look at the reality star than any episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Jenner's adventure began in April following her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga and the start of her relationship with now-father Travis Scott. What came after was a whirlwind of new experiences and milestones that we've pieced together to create a timeline of the pregnancy. Ahead is exactly what went down in the life of pregnant Kylie Jenner that she's been keeping a secret the past nine months.
