That Viral Beyoncé Reaction Photo Gets Sweeter The More You Learn About It

By now, we've all seen that viral photo of a woman spotting Beyoncé as the singer and her husband Jay-Z walk down the hallway of a hotel. Queen Bey herself included the snap in a slideshow on Instagram, and people immediately related to the woman standing to the side, mouth agape. She's practically the new official mascot of the Beyhive. Turns out, her name is Susan Monaghan, and the Boston Globe interviewed her about the now-iconic moment. If you can believe it, the real story is even better than the viral picture.
"I swear, I felt like I was being hugged by an angel," Monaghan told the outlet, explaining that she was headed to her room on the eighth floor of the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel when she exited the elevator and was met with an onslaught of security and photographers.
"You look familiar," one of the men said to her. "Do I know you?"
That was Jay-Z.
Then, she spotted Beyoncé.
"I was like 'Oh, my God!'" she remembered. "I looked at her and all I could think was, 'No one is going to believe me. No one is going to believe me.'"
She also said it out loud as Beyoncé gave her a warm smile.
And she was right — at first. When she went back to tell her family what had happened, they were skeptical that something so once-in-a-lifetime could have happened. But then the next day the picture appeared on Beyoncé's Instagram, and suddenly Monaghan was all anyone could talk about.
"I think she posted it for me," she said. "So people would believe me."
Beyoncé truly looks out for every single one of us.
