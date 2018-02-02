So many flashbacks to Bailey moments past! We (along with Bailey) learn in a flashback that she had a sister named Danielle who died at two months old from SIDS. We see her go to college, deal with her relationship with her mother, wearing high waters. She calls herself Mandy! We see George (T. R. Knight), Callie (Sara Ramirez), even McDreamy come back as the sexist doctor mangles her treatment some more. And just before she goes under Maggie's knife, she finally lets them call Ben to tell him what's going on. Those are epic levels of being pissed about this whole firefighter thing. After Webber points out to Ben that how he feels while Bailey is in surgery is how she'll feel every day that she's married to a first responder, he calls his boss and quits. When he tells Bailey he did that, she makes him get his job back for his happiness as long as he builds her a treehouse.