Emma Stone Got A Perm — & We Have Questions

As you know, the '80s made a huge comeback in beauty over the past year. Although colorful makeup and Glow-inspired hairstyles made a huge splash on the red carpet, there's one throwback look reserved for the brave — and that's the perm. Since it's not 1985, not many people request a perm at the salon anymore for many reasons , but there are exceptions, like Julianne Hough and Karlie Kloss. But before you freak out, know that Stone's finished look is a lot more like a Blake Lively beach wave than the traditional bouncy (and crunchy) perm. And yet, if that means less dehydrating salt spray, we kind of dig trying it out. Maybe...