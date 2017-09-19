This Fashion Week, it seemed like bobs were back with a vengeance. Models and attendees alike wore them during the New York shows and, thankfully, the cuts were shown off in all textures imaginable. We're onboard, of course: A good, precise haircut has the same effect as a facelift. (Just a whole lot cheaper, easier, and more glamorous.)
But we never stopped caring about long hair. Earlier this year, inches were in... and they're here to stay, according to the attendees at VH1's Hip Hop Honours 2017. We never thought we'd see the day when someone bested Nicki Minaj's ankle-length locks, but leave it to Blac Chyna to take on the challenge. Scroll ahead to see our favourite lengthy looks of the moment.
A version of this story was originally published on March 17, 2017 and has been updated to reflect this growing trend.