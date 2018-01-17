15 Unlikely Celebrity Friendships

You know what's even more elusive than celebrity romance? Celebrity friendship! Celeb friendships are hard to track down because famous people rarely have to make official statements on the matter. Couplehood in Hollywood is ratified by public appearances, statements, cutesy Instagrams, or, in Taylor Swift's world, entire albums of music. Friendship doesn't get that honor, which is a shame, because I'd love to hear an album dedicated entirely to celebrity friendships.
Also, friendship is more common and often more long-lasting than celebrity romances. (Sorry, romance heads.) Therefore, it is more interesting. A deep dive into a celebrities' friends is often rewarding, as it was when I discovered that Whitney Cummings and Neal Brennan are longtime pals. Or that Al Gore and Tommy Lee Jones were college roommates. (What a dorm!)
Ahead, some mindless celebrity entertainment, a.k.a. news about the deepest of high-profile friendships.
